Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Masonite International were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $114.41 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

