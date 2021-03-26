Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,090 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TowneBank by 64.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TowneBank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 43.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOWN opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

