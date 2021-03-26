Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,964 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE:SJW opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.40%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

