Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,008 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNFI opened at $33.36 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

