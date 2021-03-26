Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €117.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €117.00 ($137.65) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHM. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €106.18 ($124.92).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €83.12 ($97.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of €85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €80.73. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €55.04 ($64.75) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.58.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

