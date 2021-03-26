RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $500.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $335.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.94.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $529.08 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $540.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,214,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,488,000.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

