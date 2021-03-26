RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of RH by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $529.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a fifty-two week low of $84.61 and a fifty-two week high of $540.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.