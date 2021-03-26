RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $46.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $575.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a fifty-two week low of $84.61 and a fifty-two week high of $540.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 46.4% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RH by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

