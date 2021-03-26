RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Citigroup assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $508.22.
NYSE RH traded up $46.30 on Thursday, reaching $575.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 12-month low of $84.61 and a 12-month high of $540.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of RH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
