RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Citigroup assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $508.22.

NYSE RH traded up $46.30 on Thursday, reaching $575.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 12-month low of $84.61 and a 12-month high of $540.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of RH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

