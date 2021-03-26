REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.32 and last traded at $92.48. Approximately 594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.94.

REX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a PE ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 157.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

