REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

REX traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.15. 916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,983. The company has a market capitalization of $534.19 million, a P/E ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

