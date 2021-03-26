Reviewing RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and GEMALTO NV/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60% GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A

20.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RumbleON and GEMALTO NV/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.64%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and GEMALTO NV/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.12 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.25 GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON.

Summary

GEMALTO NV/S beats RumbleON on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

