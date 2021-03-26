Reviewing Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) & Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Groove Botanicals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.41 -$342.46 million $14.80 1.95 Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Groove Botanicals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laredo Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, meaning that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Laredo Petroleum and Groove Botanicals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 3 4 0 2.38 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.09%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Groove Botanicals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

