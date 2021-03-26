Resolution Capital Ltd Has $238.95 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,317 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart makes up approximately 5.5% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $238,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in CubeSmart by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after buying an additional 3,680,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 24.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,140,000 after buying an additional 1,348,393 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,747,000 after purchasing an additional 568,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.78. 24,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

