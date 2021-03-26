Resolution Capital Ltd Has $19.83 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,542,256 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises about 0.5% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $19,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $30.80. 43,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

