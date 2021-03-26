Resolution Capital Ltd Buys 1,347,417 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. Duke Realty accounts for approximately 2.9% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 0.85% of Duke Realty worth $126,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,500,000 after buying an additional 528,701 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,987,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,423,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,458,000 after buying an additional 129,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

DRE traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $42.52. 36,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,487. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.