Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Trading Down 15.1%

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) traded down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. 104,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 22,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.