Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products stock traded up C$0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.91. 152,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.63. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$14.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 111.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.