Research Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 536,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

