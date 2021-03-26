Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

3/22/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $323.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $323.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $329.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $328.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $337.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

2/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/18/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $340.00 to $345.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $340.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $367.00 to $371.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

2/9/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $364.00 to $367.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $280.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $270.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.55. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,147. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

