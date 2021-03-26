Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Position Trimmed by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Repligen comprises approximately 1.9% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Repligen worth $23,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Repligen by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 49,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,336,000 after acquiring an additional 82,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,672. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 219.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.38. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $87.31 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

