Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $10.36. Renren shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 161,798 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

