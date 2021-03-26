RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,691 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,104.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,198,000 after purchasing an additional 171,454 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.70. 1,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

