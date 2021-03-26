Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Pearson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pearson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE PSO opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1885 dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

