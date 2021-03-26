Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 59,257 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,257 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.84% of Richardson Electronics worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $6.25 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 million, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

