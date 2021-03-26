Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 363.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THC opened at $53.24 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

