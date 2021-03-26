Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Primerica worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $145.52 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $157.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

