Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 420.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Tronox worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $15,968,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $5,541,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $5,003,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,169,000 after buying an additional 298,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 49.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 875,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 290,020 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

