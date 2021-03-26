Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,978 shares of company stock worth $154,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $26.40 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $210.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

BWFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.