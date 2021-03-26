Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $23.29 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

