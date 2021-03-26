Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

