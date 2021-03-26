Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 218.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.