Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

