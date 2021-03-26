Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,219 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Redfin worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Redfin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Redfin by 2,708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,781,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of RDFN opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.70 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,443.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,755. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

