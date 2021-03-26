Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

WMG opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 60,112 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

