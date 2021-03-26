Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS: DLAKY):

3/24/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

3/22/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/17/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

3/8/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/18/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/10/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DLAKY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,888. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

