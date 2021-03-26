Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS: AGESY):

3/16/2021 – ageas SA/NV had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/16/2021 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2021 – ageas SA/NV had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/5/2021 – ageas SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/1/2021 – ageas SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/26/2021 – ageas SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/23/2021 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

2/22/2021 – ageas SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

2/17/2021 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

1/28/2021 – ageas SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of AGESY stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $60.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.