Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SEA (SE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):

3/15/2021 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

3/5/2021 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

3/3/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – SEA is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $250.00.

Shares of SE opened at $205.85 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Get Sea Limited alerts:

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,848,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Sea Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sea Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.