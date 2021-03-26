Raymond James Raises Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target to $16.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OSBC stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after buying an additional 121,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

