Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 255.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 79.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 541,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $74,632,000 after acquiring an additional 239,436 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $130.78. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

