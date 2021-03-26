Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 159 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $463.48 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.02 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

