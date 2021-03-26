Raymond James Begins Coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$15.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMU.UN stock opened at C$14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.36.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.