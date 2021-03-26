RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €710.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €710.00 ($835.29) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €517.30 ($608.59).

Shares of RAA opened at €677.50 ($797.06) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €740.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €716.10. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

