Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 48,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 465,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

