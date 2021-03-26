QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $195,617.65 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,847.68.

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $660,918.41.

On Friday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $528,504.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $619,836.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $44,222.09.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. 921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,201. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QNST. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

