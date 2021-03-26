Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Sells $426,050.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $426,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PWR stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

