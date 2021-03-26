QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.08. 278,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,896,807. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

