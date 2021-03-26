Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Wedbush lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,299 shares of company stock valued at $37,785,596 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.