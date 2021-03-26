Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for 3M Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for 3M in a research note issued on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

3M stock opened at $193.10 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $130.61 and a 12 month high of $193.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.24. The company has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $264,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 56.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of 3M by 32.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 34,929 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

