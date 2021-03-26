Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,325,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

